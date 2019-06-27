TILTON — Ann Sylvia (Hall) Haberman, 91, a longtime resident of Tilton, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Mountain Ridge Genesis Center in Franklin, peacefully and exactly as she had planned, with her family, best friend Ginnie, and her little dog, Roxie, by her side.
Sylvia was born in San Diego, California, on July 28, 1927, the daughter of John and Frances (Eaton) Hall.
She was employed with the Department of Health and Human Services with the state of New Hampshire as a child advocate, having touched and changed (and probably saved) the lives of countless children that she transported over many years.
Sylvia was an active member of the Tilton-Northfield United Methodist Church in Tilton since 1985, where she held a leadership role to the day she died.
Sylvia’s favorite things included sitting by the ocean (as she had so many times on the beautiful rocks of La Jolla, California, where she grew up), flower gardening and arranging (an art that she passed on to many), and taking care of — and loving — everyone who crossed her path.
She was predeceased on Feb. 12, 2018, by her husband, Robert Wendell Haberman, with whom she would have celebrated their 65th anniversary on the day she died (as she had planned). She also was predeceased by her twin brothers, John and Harry Hall.
Her family includes her daughters, Sue and her husband, Robert Vanderbeck, of Nashua, and their children, Quinn and Kim, and Wendy Haberman of Saugerties, New York, and Evan Johnson of Teaneck, New Jersey, and their children, Jared and Ethan; her step-son, Robert Haberman Jr., of San Mateo, California; her nephew, Marshall Hall (and wife Ginnie) of Sherman Oaks, California; many nieces and nephews who predeceased her; and countless beloved and supportive friends who enriched her life.
There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, June 29, at 11:15 a.m. at the Tilton-Northfield United Methodist Church in Tilton. A luncheon and gathering will follow the service, downstairs at the church.
Burial will be in the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen, with her husband, at a later date.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
