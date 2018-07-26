GILFORD — Ann Swett was born on October 12, 1926, in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, and died on July 25, 2018 in Concord. She was the daughter of the late Isabel Hamill Parkhurst and Henry Williams Parkhurst and younger sister of the late Henry Williams Parkhurst, Jr. Ann grew up in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, and graduated from public school there. She continued her education at Wells College in Aurora, New York, and received her master of social work degree from the University of Pennsylvania. In 1954, she married Philip Swett. Together they raised five children. Philip died in 1995.
A lifelong lover of the outdoors, Ann moved with Phil to the Lake Winnipesaukee region of New Hampshire early in their marriage, based on Ann’s fond memories of time spent there attending summer camp in her youth. While she was an avid golfer, tennis player, and cross-country skier, Ann most enjoyed hiking in the White Mountains. In fact, she celebrated her seventieth birthday by hiking in the Presidential range and staying with family and friends at the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Mizpah Spring Hut. She and her family also enjoyed exploring the coast of Maine, first spending time camping on a small island and eventually building a second home on the mainland in Round Pond.
In her career as a social worker, Ann was particularly concerned for the welfare of children, and worked for the State of New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services for many years. She also was an appointed guardian ad litem, advocating for children in the legal system. Embodying this care for children in her private life, she and her husband acted as foster parents to a number of children ranging in age from toddlers to teenagers. She also served for many years on school boards, first in Meredith and later in Gilford.
Ann was the kind of person who was always looking out for the greater community. Beyond her public service, she was usually one of the first to step in to take care of neighbors in times of crisis or need. One of many examples was when she literally moved into the home of a family for a couple of weeks to prepare meals and do housework, which let them focus on the unexpected death of their husband/father.
An excellent cook and accomplished gardener, Ann loved to entertain. Her culinary experiments usually met with positive reviews; homegrown tomatoes and Maine lobster were two of her favorite foods. The dining room table was often crowded with guests from around the country and around the world, and the ensuing conversation was lively.
In her later years, suffering from increasing dementia, Ann moved from her Gilford home to an assisted living facility in Damariscotta, Maine. Then, in 2011, she moved to her final residence in long-term care at Harris Hill Center in Concord.
Ann leaves five offspring and their families: Barbara Swett Burt and spouse, Rick, of Boothbay Harbor, Maine; Dick Swett and spouse, Katrina, of Bow; Jay Swett of Oriental, North Carolina; Gail Swett Yeo and spouse, Jonathan, of Newton, Massachusetts; and Phil Swett, Jr., and spouse, Tess, of Williston, Vermont. In addition, Ann leaves fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers who helped make Ann’s last years ones of comfort and friendship. Contributions in her memory may be given to Child and Family Services of New Hampshire at www.cfsnh.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.