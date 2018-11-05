LACONIA — Ann Marie Phinney, 81, of Provencal Road, died on Oct. 31, 2018, at Concord Hospital.
Ann was born on Sept. 25, 1937, in Somerville, Massachusetts, to the late Charles D. and Alice (Donnelly) Hall.
Ann enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and was an avid knitter. She also enjoyed watching golf and Golden State Warriors basketball.
Ann is survived by her four sons, Jim Fitzgerald, John Fitzgerald and his wife, Lori, Robert Phinney and his wife, Arlene, and Fred Pike; three daughters, Robin Reade and her spouse, Tracy Waterman, Dawn Phinney, and Christina Dorestant; seven grandchildren, Rocco Dipietro, Crystal Fitzgerald, Heather Fitzgerald, Christian Doresant, Naomie Dorestant, Ayanna Wilson, and Seanya Wilson; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her brother, Robert Hall, and daughter-in-law Theresa Fitzgerald.
Memorial calling hours will be on Thursday, Nov. 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial will be in the spring in Wixon Memorial Garden, Gilford.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.