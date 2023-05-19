LACONIA — Ann Louise (Lusch) Harper of Laconia, 75, passed away on Thursday, May 18. She was born on Feb. 27, 1948, to the late John and Dorothy Lusch in Mercer, Pennsylvania.
Ann was a devoted Catholic whose faith was always a guiding force throughout her life and especially evident in her final stage of life. We all spent time praying with her and knew that her faith was helping her transition to a place of peace and rest.
Despite having lived with a debilitating lung disease for the past nine years, she spent much time thinking about, caring for and doing things for others. Ann was a giving and generous presence in the lives of all who knew her. Ann loved her family and friends very much and everyone felt it.
Ann is survived by her husband, David Harper of Laconia; their children, Valerie and her husband Michael Tramack and Bradley and his wife Cheney Harper; and three granddaughters, Grace, Lyra and Willow. Ann also leaves behind her siblings, Mark (Cheryl) Lusch, Fred (Lynn) Lusch, Theresa (Rick Williams) Williams-Lusch; many loving extended family members and dear friends. She was predeceased by her father, John Lusch, mother, Dorothy Lusch and her eldest brother, Franz Lusch.
Ann and Dave were married for more than 54 years and lived, raised their family and developed lifelong friendships in seven different states, eventually settling in Laconia and Naples, Florida, over the past 20 years. She was deeply involved in every community in which she lived. A master gardener, she volunteered her time planning and working in her community's gardens. A talented knitter and quilter, she knitted more than 30 prayer shawls for others while also quilting not only for family, but also Quilts of Valor for veterans.
Her favorite activities always revolved around time with her family and friends. As a proud grandmother, she found tremendous joy in spending time with her three granddaughters. She and Dave hosted holidays and Sunday dinners for their family and spent hours talking, laughing and telling stories around the table together. Time with friends at the Green Belt in South Down Shores, playing mahjong, golfing, or hosting Patriots watch parties in Naples were just a few of her favorite times.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, May 25, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 26, at St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia.
Flowers are welcome at the Wilkinson Beane Funeral Home. For those who wish, the family suggests donations in Ann's honor be made to the American Lung Association, P.O. Box 756, Osceola, WI 54020-0756 (online at lung.org) or to the Bronchiectasis and NTM/ COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134 (online at bronchiectasisandntminitiative.org/Donation).
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
