MEREDITH — Ann (Baxter) Hutchins, 88 years old, of Winona Road, Meredith, died September 1, 2021 in Laconia, NH, after a short illness.
Ann was born in Wolfeboro, NH, on June 1, 1933 at Huggins Hospital. She was the daughter of George and Pricilla (West) Baxter. She grew up in Tuftonboro, NH, and graduated from Brewster Academy in 1951. She married Alpheus Follett Hutchins Jr. on June 10, 1951. They were married for 45 years until his passing in 1996.
Ann worked many jobs in service to others, including cooking at Holderness Central School in Holderness, NH, secretarial work at Piper’s Fuel Company of Meredith, and working with her husband at their Meredith business, the Seasonal Property Patrol, where she did housekeeping, cleaning, and seasonal opening and closing of vacation properties. At this job she enjoyed meeting Katharine Hepburn and Henry Fonda during the filming of “On Golden Pond.” She enjoyed sewing, cooking, knitting, leather craft, and learning new skills.
Ann is survived by her four children: Belinda Jean Hutchins and her daughter Rebecca of Nashua, NH, and son Phillip and his wife Leah of Waltham, MA; Sandra Ann Hutchins Willey and her husband Lawrence of Porterville, CA, and their daughter Amber and husband John Keating of Valley Village, CA; Douglas William Hutchins of Groton, NH; and Kevin Michael Hutchins of Meredith, NH. She is also survived by her sister Helen (Baxter) Dupree of Rogue River, OR; her brother Harry Baxter and his wife Martha of Victor, ID; and her sister-in-law Louise LaPlante; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.