SANBORNTON — Ann Drouin died Dec. 4, 2018, from a three-month battle with lung cancer.
Ann grew up in Center Harbor and graduated top of her class in 1965.
She went on to school in the garment trade and later became a home health aid (LNA) for over 20 years. She also helped to co-manage A&P Saw Mill with her husband, Peter Drouin.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Marie Cahoon.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Peter Drouin; two sons and wives, Lon and Cindy Collins and Eric and Stacy Collins; her sister, Jacquelyn Mercier of Stuart, Florida; brothers Dennis Cahoon and his wife, Roberta, of Moultonborough, John Timothy Cahoon and wife Debra of Moultonborough, and Donald Cahoon and wife Deana of Lakeport; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ann found great joy in attending the fiber and book groups at the Sanbornton Library. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Ann’s name to the Sanbornton Library, PO Box 88, Sanbornton, NH 03269, to honor her memory. Checks payable to Sanbornton Public Library.
The funeral is at Wilkinson-Beane Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, on Friday, Dec. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m.
