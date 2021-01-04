MEREDITH — Anita Maheux, 84, formerly of Academy Street in Laconia, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Golden View Health Care Center from complications of COVID-19.
Anita was born on May 8, 1936 in Laconia, NH, the daughter of Norman and Albina (Dumais) Drouin. Anita worked most of her career as a secretary for Lake City Radiology. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to flea markets, and crocheting afghans which she shared with family, friends, and retirement homes in the area.
Anita is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Barros and Deb Pilling of Belmont; a granddaughter, Melissa Anstey, two great-grandchildren, Lyllah Anstey and Jacy Jones, all of Belmont; two sister-in-laws, Claire Stinson of Gilford and Lucille Bilodeau of KS; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by Philip Maheux, her husband of 41 years, and two brothers, Richard Drouin and Donald Drouin.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, services will be held at a later time.
For those who wish, the family suggests that a memorial donation be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 166 S. River Rd. #210, Bedford, NH 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
