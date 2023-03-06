Anita Claire (Binette) Hussey, best known as “Bear” and “Great Grammy Bear” after her great-grandchildren were born, passed away at age 88 on Feb. 27, at Avery Heights in Hartford, Connecticut.

Anita was born in Plymouth on Sept. 12, 1934, the oldest daughter of Bernadette “Bunny” (Dargy) and Henri “Pete” Binette. She graduated from Plymouth Teachers College, now known as Plymouth State University, receiving an elementary education degree, and for a year she taught fourth grade in Dover.

