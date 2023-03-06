Anita Claire (Binette) Hussey, best known as “Bear” and “Great Grammy Bear” after her great-grandchildren were born, passed away at age 88 on Feb. 27, at Avery Heights in Hartford, Connecticut.
Anita was born in Plymouth on Sept. 12, 1934, the oldest daughter of Bernadette “Bunny” (Dargy) and Henri “Pete” Binette. She graduated from Plymouth Teachers College, now known as Plymouth State University, receiving an elementary education degree, and for a year she taught fourth grade in Dover.
In 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Bob, and they moved to Hartford, Connecticut, where Bob had a job in the insurance industry. They later moved to Springfield, Massachusetts, where they lived for 20 years. Eventually, they returned to New Hampshire and settled in Gilford. Bob passed away in 1986, and in 2006, after her mother’s passing, “Nana B” Anita moved to Connecticut.
Anita and Bob had three children: Steven, Susan and Lynne. Anita is predeceased by her husband of 29 years, Robert C. Hussey in 1986, her son Steven in 2011 and her sister Lucille (Binette) Moody in 2016.
She leaves behind her daughter, Susan Partridge and her husband Bob of Wethersfield, Connecticut; daughter Lynne Connelly of Hartford, Connecticut, and her best friend Kieran Connelly of New York City; her daughter-in-law Marybeth Hussey and her partner Bob Knoegel of West Hartford, Connecticut; Her beloved grandchildren in order of oldest to youngest: Deidre Hussey and her fiance Jake McNulty of Natick, Massachusetts; Ryan Partridge and his wife Alison of Sandy Hook, Connecticut, and their two children, Miles and Emery; Megan (Hussey) Heinrich and her husband Sean of Worcester, Massachusetts; Kelly (Partridge) daCunha of Wethersfield, Connecticut, and her husband Thomas and their son, Thomas “T.J.”; Erin Hussey and Steve Robinson of Newton, Massachusetts; and Molly Rose Partridge of Wethersfield, Connecticut, whom Gram loved to the moon and back. Anita also leaves behind her kid sister, Marie Monier of Gilford. Marie and Anita made several trips to New York City together with one memorable time seeing Frank Sinatra in concert at Radio City Music Hall, shared a cottage together on Bear Island on Lake Winnipesaukee in the 1980s, and gathered for annual family vacations at Wells Beach, Maine, that continue to this day. She also leaves behind many wonderful nieces and nephews in the Monier and Moody families, all of whom enjoyed their “Aunt Nita’s” fun sense of humor. Lastly, she leaves behind Canadian crooner Michael Buble, whose good looks and lively music brought lots of joy to her life over the past several years.
Her passion was her grandchildren. The kids would visit her in New Hampshire during the summer months and spend time on the lake, swimming at Weirs Beach, playing at Funspot arcade, and breakfast at the Soda Shoppe.
An avid bear collector, Anita most enjoyed time with her family and her many friends, listening to Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett, and of course Michael Buble, her three trips to Ireland, dancing, listening to live music, and in the old days, enjoying a Captain and Diet Coke with extra lime in a tall glass, and always enjoyed nature, watching the birds and the leaves change colors in the fall.
For many years Anita worked at the Sundial Shop in Laconia, the Bending Birch, volunteered at Saint Francis Nursing Home running the gift shop, and volunteered with the United Way and the NH Cancer Society.
In her words, “Love you, miss you, keep in touch.”
There are no services at this time. In the warmer months the family will travel to Plymouth, where Anita will be laid to rest in the town that she loved so much, alongside her husband Bob.
Should you wish to make a donation in Anita’s name, send to Anita’s son Steven’s Memorial Nonprofit, created by Steven’s family after his passing. Send a check to: Stroke, Rehabilitation and Healing, LLC, P.O. Box 2933, Worcester, MA 01613.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.