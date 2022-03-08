Angelo J. Farruggia, 62

CLARK, NJ — Angelo John Farruggia Sr., 62, of Clark, New Jersey, went home to be with the Lord on February 24, 2022 after succumbing to complications of heart surgery.
Angelo was born August 26, 1959 in Rahway, New Jersey, to the late John and Ann Marie Farruggia. He grew up in Colonia with his family at their home on Archangela Avenue and attended Colonia High School with the class of 1977.
In his adult life Angelo resided in Gilford, New Hampshire and Port Saint Lucie, Florida, but ultimately found his way home to New Jersey. He was a residential painter for most of his life but when he moved to Florida he found his passion for cooking and eventually would own his own pizza place, Joey V’s, in Stuart, Florida.
Angelo enjoyed fishing and hunting throughout New Hampshire and New Jersey. When it came to sports he was always a Yankees fan, like his father John who never missed a game, as well as a lifelong New York Giants fan. The latter made for plenty of banter over the years with his son and namesake who is a diehard Patriots fan.
Over his 62 years on this earth Angelo took many paths. Some were good and some were bad, but no matter where the path took him he always made friends and touched so many with his smile and laugh. This is why he will be missed by all those he came in contact with. We can only hope that he knew how truly loved he was by so many.
Angelo is survived by his best friend and his forever love, Patricia Civitano; son, Angelo Farruggia and wife Sarah, son, Nicholas Farruggia; daughter, Felicia Farruggia; his adoring daughter, Samantha Farruggia; his granddaughters, Eliana (who got her love of cats from her “Pop-Pop”) and Adriana Farruggia; brother, Philip Farruggia and wife Nancy; sister, Lenore Oliveri and husband Phil, sister Donna Soper and husband Gary, and sister Michelle Farruggia; as well as a long list of nieces and nephews that loved him as he was always “everyone’s favorite uncle.”
Leaving this world before Angelo were his mother and father, John and Ann Marie Farruggia; sister, Marguerite “Maggie” Farruggia; sister, Marie Decamp; nephew, Ernest “Ernie” Soper, nephew George “Georgie” Soper; and niece Dawn Soper.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Costello-Koyen Funeral Home, 399 Avenel Street, Avenel, NJ. A prayer service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Cremation will be private.
Angelo loved all animals but especially cats, both his own and those that he rescued, so in lieu of flowers donations to Angel Paws Animal Shelter, 490 Inman Avenue, Colonia, New Jersey 07067, in Angelo’s name would be greatly appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.