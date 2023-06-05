LACONIA — Angela Stone, 85, passed away on Monday, May 31, at Taylor Community in Laconia.
Angela was born on Jan. 7, 1938, in Bradford, Vermont. She attended primary and secondary school in Bradford. She earned her teaching degree as a proud graduate of Lyndon State College and was a dedicated elementary school teacher for many years.
Angela married Douglas S. Stone of Keene, on July 8, 1961. The family moved to the Lakes Region in 1970. Early in family life, Angela volunteered in her daughters’ school activities. She was also active in many community organizations. Later she enjoyed winters in Estero, Florida, and summers in the Lakes Region. Angela was an avid golfer and loved to travel and did so extensively with friends and family.
After her husband passed, Angela made her home at Woodside at Taylor Community in Laconia, where she had many good friends. She enjoyed attending Gilford Community Church.
Angela was predeceased by her brother, Frank DeCosta. She is survived by her daughters, Marti Stone Ilg, Lauri Stone, and Jodi Totten and her husband William Totten; granddaughters, Ashley Ilg Ackerson and her husband Keil Ackerson, Shannon Benning and her husband Payden Benning, Whitney Ilg Grouten and her husband Andrew Grouten, and Avery Totten; great-granddaughters, Brea Benning and Hayden Grouton; and great-grandsons, Drey Benning, Ambrose Ackerson, and Logan Grouten.
A Reflective Service will be held at Woodside at Taylor Community in Laconia on June 16, at 2 p.m., and is open to the public.
A private family memorial will take place at Raymond C. Wixson Memorial Garden in Gilford.
Rest in peace Mom, Gram, Mimi, Great Gram. You will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to any charity of the donor's choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
