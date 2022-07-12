NORTHFIELD — Angel L. Hernandez Sr., 80, of Northfield, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 16, 1941 in Caguas, Puerto Rico, the son of Lorenzo and Maria Alicia (Alejandro-Orta) Hernandez. He was a resident of Springfield, MA for over 36 years, where he worked in maintenance for Springfield Housing Authority. In 2005 after he retired, he and his wife moved to Northfield. He enjoyed spending time fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anita M. (Major) Hernandez of Northfield; two sons, Luis A. Hernandez and his wife Michelle of Chicopee, MA and Angel L. Hernandez Jr. of Northfield; three daughters, Ana I. Hernandez of El Paso, Texas, Angie M. Hernandez of Meredith, and Alicia M. Hernandez of Northfield; 11 grandchildren: Preston R. DelValle, Jacob L. Hernandez, Brianna M. DelValle, Kassandra D. Hernandez, Ysabella J. Hernandez, Isiah M. Constant, Nathanial C. Howe, Zachary S. Howe, Giovanni Botello, Gibson JL. Gover and Madeline A. Hernandez.
Angel will be greatly missed by his family and friends. According to Angel's wishes there will be no services. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To remember Angel in a special way memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home is assisting the Hernandez family with arrangements. For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
