GILFORD — Andrew Theodore “Ted” Johnson, a true native son of Canton, Massachusetts, was born, raised, and lived on Dunbar Street for 97 years and peacefully passed away on Jan. 25, 2020, a day after his birthday, at the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia.
Ted was born on Jan. 24, 1923, to the late Ernest and Nellie (Curtis) Johnson, whose families were of Canton stock for multiple generations. He attended the Gridley for six years and finished his remaining two grammar years at the Crane. From there, he moved along to Canton High School, but transferred to Norfolk Agricultural School in Walpole, Massachusetts, for the remaining three years, because of a strong interest in horses.
Following graduation in June 1941, he was employed by Russell Coal & Oil Co., deterring him from an early enlistment in the Army Air Corps. On April 23, 1943, however, Uncle Sam drafted him and assigned him to Fort Riley, Kansas, the home of the Cavalry.
Ted found himself in England, followed by Normandy on D-Day, plus 5 where he served in the 1st Cavalry Reconnaissance Troop of the Big Red One Division in its battles through France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, and, ultimately, Czechoslovakia, where he met up with the Russians. At one point, this mobile unit had ventured 50 miles into enemy territory ahead of the front lines. Among the encounters, he participated in the biggest American land battle of World War II — The Battle of The Bulge. For his contributions to his country in WWII, and for his examples of unassuming good citizenship throughout his life, he received the Distinguished Veteran Services Award. On Dec. 15, 1945, as a decorated corporal, he returned stateside to receive his discharge at Fort Devens, Massachusetts.
For a time, he was employed at Mack Motor Company in Boston, but soon he again joined Russell Coal & Oil Co., until his appointment to the Canton Fire Department, from which he retired in April 1987.
Forty years earlier, on March 28, 1947, he and Phyllis St. Laurent were married. Although she was a Canton resident, they met at a horse auction in Natick, Massachusetts. They built their home on a lot he purchased next to his parent’s house, where he was born. They raised two boys: Wayne, who became a teacher and lived in Rhode Island, and Bruce, who followed his father’s footsteps on the Canton Fire Department and currently lives in New Hampshire.
Regrettably, Ted’s wife, Phyllis, passed away in 2002.
His pastimes and hobbies included good friendships with whom he shared common interests in playing bridge, cribbage, pinochle, and rummy, and square dancing. He spent the better part of his retirement traveling the USA and Canada with his wife in their motor homes. He was a longstanding, distinguished member of the Masonic Lodge in Canton.
Ted was predeceased by his devoted wife, Phyllis, and his son, Wayne A. Johnson, of Rhode Island.
Among his survivors are his son, Bruce P. Johnson, and wife Nancy A. Johnson, of Gilford; their son, Robert B. Johnson, and wife Kathryn (Petrozzi) Johnson of Gilford, whose children, Hailey Ezra and Andrew Rocco, were devoted to “Pa” and spent many afternoons playing rummy with him and, occasionally, beating him. He is also survived by Wayne’s wife, Helen, their children, Mark, Philip, and Peter, and several more great-grandchildren. Of his many nieces and nephews who’ve survived him, he spent many happy hours playing cribbage with his nephew and next door neighbor, Arthur Widberg, and his wife, Judy.
According to Ted’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
Those wishing to honor Ted’s near century of life well-lived may make a donation in his name to the Canton Fire Department, 99 Revere St., Canton, MA 02021.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.