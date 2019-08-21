FRANKLIN — Andrew N. Nadeau, 88, of Franklin and Tilton, died at his daughter's home on Aug. 19, 2019.
He was born in Franklin on Aug. 16, 1931, the son of Andrew and Antonia (Mercier) Nadeau. Andy attended local schools and resided in the Franklin area all his life.
He joined the U.S. Navy in 1950 during the Korean Conflict, serving aboard the USS Valley Forge until honorably discharged in 1954.
Following his naval service, he worked at Johns Manville in Tilton, later Acme Staple in Franklin. He left his job at Acme Staple to begin his firefighting career in 1963. Andy was promoted to captain in 1977 and to deputy chief in 1978, until his retirement after 29 years of service. Part of his duty was training and he was always able to share his knowledge, often with a sense of humor.
He was formerly a State of N.H. Deputy Forest Fire Warden, and a member of Central N.H. Forest Fire Wardens Association, and other fire department-related groups.
In 1985, he was named Franklin Citizen of the Year for the fire prevention program in the Franklin school system. For the same program, he was presented the “Smokey Bear” award for outstanding public service in forest fire prevention by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Fire Service, National Association of State Foresters, and the Advertising Council.
Following retirement, with his knowledge of Franklin history, he published several historical books. They include the “History of Franklin NH Fire Dept.” (two volumes), “History of Franklin NH Fire Dept. in Pictures”, “History of St. Paul’s Church, Franklin, NH”, “History of Railroads in Franklin, NH”, and “Papermaking Industry of Franklin, NH”.
Andy was a communicant of St. Gabriel Parish and also was an altar server.
His wife, Patricia (Holden) Nadeau, died in 2005.
Surviving family members include his three children, Michael Nadeau of Franklin, James Nadeau and wife Roberta of Cocoa, Florida, and Marie Creasey and husband Tim of Franklin; seven grandchildren, Andy, Kim, Robin, Jennifer, Joshua, Katie, and Noah; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Lorraine Holden of Indianapolis; and nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Anne Pocock, in 2017.
Visiting hours will be private.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 110 School St., Franklin. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Andy may be made to St. Gabriel Parish, PO Box 490, Franklin, NH 03235.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
