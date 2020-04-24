MEREDITH — Andrew James (Jim) Sullivan Sr., 89, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Jim was born on November 5, 1930, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of the late William F. Sullivan and Alice M. (Young) Sullivan. He grew up in a household with eight sisters and 2 brothers.
After graduating from high school, Jim joined the Navy, where he served on the USS Block Island. He married Joan Dupont in 1953. After serving in the Navy, he went to work as a central office test board supervisor at the New England Telephone Company. After retirement, Jim and Joan would spend their winters in Florida, until returning to Laconia full time in 2015.
Jim was a quiet man, warm and kind with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed skiing, music, dancing and playing cards, but most of all he loved his family. He welcomed each grand-and great grandchild with joy. He will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his three sons, Andrew Sullivan Jr. of Concord, Kevin W. Sullivan of Meredith and Douglas Sullivan of Houston, Texas; three daughters, Janice Sullivan of Meredith, Sue Mackie (Jonathan) of Meredith and Linda Robinson (Eric) of Laconia; ten grandchildren, Natalie, Keith, Jeff, Andrew, Tara, Cory, Kyle, Connor, Mackenzie and Julie; and great-grandchildren, Alfred, Wesley, Emilia, Frances, Erin, Liam, McKenzie and Steven. He is also survived by his brother Ed, and sisters Virginia and Grace. In addition to his parents Jim was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan Louise Sullivan, and their son Thomas Sullivan.
Due to COVID-19, services will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society.
The family would like to thank the staff at Goldenview Healthcare for the love and care they provided to Andrew during his time there.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.