PLYMOUTH — Andrew J. Engler, 59, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, March 31, at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth. Born in Buffalo, New York, he was the son of Harry and Beatrice (Hamel) Engler. He grew up in Williamsville, New York. Andrew followed other Engler family and enlisted early in the U.S. Navy. He served from 1981-1987 aboard the U.S.S. Kennedy where he earned several medals and unit commendations. After discharge he found work in the energy production field and was employed with Hemphill Power & Light in Georges Mill. While socializing with a co-worker, he would meet the love of his life and marry Tracey (Robbins) and they would settle in Bristol.
Although Andrew left Buffalo, he remained a devoted Bills fan, and as others did, he was sure they were going to go all the way this year. Andrew had a big heart and shared it with his animals. He loved his dogs and hiking with them whenever he was able. He was a volunteer with the Voices Against Violence program, helping others who were not able to be heard. As a member of the Pemi Fish & Game Club, he received an award for the work he did to reclaim and restore the trap shooting range.
Family members include his wife, Tracey Engler; sister, Laurie Engler; brother, Chip Engler; nephews, Collin, Danny, Andrew, Mark, Geoff; nieces, Holly, Amy, Shea, Amanda; and several great-nieces and nephews.
At his wish, following cremation, his remains will be scattered at sea by the U.S. Navy. Fair winds and following seas Sailor. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
You may leave a condolence, share a memory, or watch for updated service information at EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in his memory to the NH Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247 or Wounded Warriors Project, Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 758533, Topeka, KS 66675-8533.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.