ASHLAND —Andrew Hancock, 67, of Wadleigh Road, Ashland, died peacefully at home after a long illness on June 6, 2021.
Born in Worcester, MA on November 27, 1953, he was the son of Andrew Hancock and Norma (Wade) Hancock. He grew up in Woodstock, CT and attended local schools until he moved to NH in 1972.
He married his wife Shelley in 1978 and moved to Holderness in 1989 to begin Baker Valley Lumber. Andrew enjoyed woodworking, traveling with his family, and spending time on Stinson Lake at their summer home for many years. He dedicated a great deal of time to being a member of the Pemi Baker Regional School Board.
Andrew is survived by his wife Shelley; daughter, Sarah; son, Kyle, his wife Rena, and grandchildren Adeline and Cyrus.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Plymouth, Ashland, or Holderness fire departments.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith are assisting the family.
