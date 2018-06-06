LACONIA — Andrew L. Bunker Jr., 67, of Laconia, passed peacefully on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home, with his brother Paul and his sister Mary at his side.
He was born in Concord on Nov. 21, 1950, to the late Andrew and Mary (Harrison) Bunker.
Andrew, or “Bunk” as his early friends called him, grew up in the North End of Concord where he spent most of his afternoons and evenings at the Concord Boys Club playing basketball, shooting pool, and smoking the occasional cigarette. What he lacked in natural talent as an athlete he made up for with a strong heart and a competitive will that enabled him to achieve more than those who were far more gifted.
He was a faithful altar boy at St. Peters, though certainly no saint.
He graduated from Bishop Brady High School in 1968 and attended Pikeville College and Eastern Kentucky University.
Andrew's work history was characterized by positions in the human services field at the Laconia State School, Easter Seals, and as a long-term care facility surveyor for the State of New Hampshire.
Andrew suffered from bipolar disorder though this never defined him. He was always willing to help others, and graciously accepted help that came to him. He was a longstanding member of AA in Laconia, and sponsored and mentored many individuals. Andrew loved to fish, and enjoyed watching all Boston sports teams.
He is survived by his son Wesley Bunker of Charlotte, North Carolina; his daughters Jennifer Kim and husband Dr. Keith Kim of Celebration, Florida, and Cortney Lyon and husband Carl of Glendale, California; brothers John Bunker and wife Jennifer Kinsey, of Stratham, Paul Bunker and wife Suzanne of Littleton, Colorado; sister Mary Bunker Watson and husband Mark of Pensacola, Florida; grandchildren Alexander Kim and Emma Kim of Celebration, Florida; and nieces April Dawn Bunker (deceased 1979) and Kristen Bunker and nephews Luke Bunker and Will Bunker.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the incredible staff at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home, especially the staff of the Enhanced Living Unit (ELU) who always treated him with kindness, dignity, and respect.
A celebration of life will be held on June 29, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Bishop Brady High School chapel in Concord. Internment will follow the ceremony at the Concord Calvary cemetery. The family will gather with Andy's friends in the Laconia community on Saturday, June 30, at 11 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Laconia, 18 Veterans Square, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Concord Boys and Girls Club, 55 Bradley St., Concord, NH, 03301.
To view Andrew’s online tribute, send a condolence message to the family, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net.
