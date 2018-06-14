HANCOCK — On May 22, 2018, Andrew David Bolduc, age 55, of Hancock, surrounded by his loving family, passed into the welcoming arms of Jesus, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Andrew was born in Laconia on Aug. 29, 1962, the sixth child of Roland Henry Bolduc and Marie Adelaide (Burris) Bolduc. In his youth, Andrew enjoyed alpine skiing and freshwater sailing with his father. He graduated from Gilford High School.
As a mechanic and technician in his teens, he elected to become an engineer, studying at Laconia Technical College and the University of New Hampshire. He was a lifelong employee of Kingsbury Corporation in Keene, starting as a draftsman and rising to the role of design engineer, and then international sales.
Andrew loved nature, and was passionate about many outdoor activities. In his twenties, he enjoyed winter mountaineering, mountain biking, and motorcycle racing, competing at Louden International Speedway. He also enjoyed cooking, landscaping, and gardening.
Andrew was known for his kind and gentle nature, and as someone who was always willing to help. It was his request that, after his death, friends should come by and visit for a bit at the cemetery from time to time.
He is survived by his loving wife Katherine Sysyn-Bolduc, and his stepchildren Jay, Carter and Rosie Reilly. He also will be missed by his siblings Barbara Peterson, James Bolduc, Nancy Holt, and Cynthia Zoller.
Andrew was predeceased by his parents and older brother Tom Bolduc.
A memorial service to celebrate Andrew’s life will be held Saturday, June 23, at the Vestry of the First Congregational Church of Hancock at 1 p.m. Visitation will follow the service until 4 p.m. There will be a private burial at the Norway Plain Cemetery in Hancock at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local hospice organization. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
