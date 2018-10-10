BELMONT — Andrea Lee Hutchinson, 61, of Boulder Drive, died on Oct. 7, 2018.
Andrea was born on Aug. 11, 1957, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to the late John Shay and Norma Shay (Gosselin).
Andrea worked as a marketing manager for Hypertherm for five years, until the birth of her son in 1992. After that, Andrea focused on volunteer work, helping at Lakes Region General Hospital and with organizations in Belmont for battered women. She was a spiritual woman who enjoyed home decorating and gardening.
Andrea is survived by her husband, Peter Hutchinson; her son, Sean Hutchinson, of Belmont; her stepdaughters, Amanda Stashluk of Bedford and Sara Boule of Harwich, Massachusetts; her brother, Mark Shay; grandchildren Craig Stashluk and Ollie Boule; her nephew, Colin Shay; and niece Caitlin Shay.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Norma.
Memorial calling hours will be on Friday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the carriage house entrance.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
