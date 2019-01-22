LACONIA — Amy Park Jones of Laconia, formerly of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire and Reading, Massachusetts, died peacefully, surrounded by loving family members, at Lakes Region General Hospital on Jan. 16, 2019.
She was born Feb. 12, 1928, in Reading, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Samuel Nelson Park.
She was predeceased by three brothers and her husband of 61 years, Richard Newhall Jones.
Amy was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, daughter-in-law, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. She will be remembered for her faith, her gift of music, her sense of humor, her passion for social justice and her love of learning.
Amy grew up in West Grove, Pennsylvania, and received her bachelor of arts degree in Music from Westminster Choir College, Princeton, New Jersey, in 1949. From 1949 to 1951, she lived in Wakefield, Massachusetts, where she served as Minister of Music at the First Parish Congregational Church.
After her marriage to Richard in 1951, the couple settled in Reading, Massachusetts, where they raised their three children. While raising their family in Reading, she taught piano, voice and organ; served as choir director of the North Woburn Congregational Church (1952-55); directed the Reading Women’s Choral Society (1970-1979); was on the board of the Reading Symphony Orchestra; served as a member of the Reading Congregational Church choir and hand bell choir; and occasionally substituted as organist and choir director.
Amy was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Reading, Massachusetts, and the First Congregational Church UCC, Wolfeboro, where she served on various church committees and boards and was a mentor in the ecumenical senior high youth group, Logos.
In retirement, she and Richard especially loved cross-country skiing, many wonderful travels, family visits, the Wolfeboro community and spending time at the family camp on Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton Bay. She continued sharing her love of music during retirement in Wolfeboro by singing in the church choir and serving as substitute organist and choir director there; providing various community music programs; filling in as organist for area churches; and serving on the Friends of Music board. Amy played for the dedication of the Friends of Music’s gift of a grand piano to the Kingswood Arts Center.
Amy was instrumental in improving the lives of those in her community. She helped provide services and care for a Laotian immigrant family sponsored by the First Congregational Church of Reading. In Wolfeboro, she was a dedicated board member of LIFE Ministries Food Pantry; Appalachian Mountain Teen Project; and Friends of Families Coalition. She was a faithful supporter of many charitable organizations.
Family members include her son, Robert (Florence) of Newmarket; daughter Melissa Block (Bruce) of Bayside, Wisconsin; son William (Debra) of Scarborough, Maine; grandchildren Daniel Jones of Boston, Massachusetts, Darren Jones (Mary) of Exeter, Wesley Mosman Block (Caitlin) of Madison, Wisconsin, Emily Block (Erik Lewis) of New York, New York, Benjamin Block (Laura Kaiser) of West Allis, Wisconsin, Lindsay Fitzgerald (Sean) of Scarborough, Maine, Kelley Elliott (Michael) of Belmont, and Scott Jones (Hayley) of Hanover, Massachusetts; and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at the First Congregational Church, UCC, 115 South Main St., Wolfeboro, on Sunday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m. Should bad travel weather be forecast, please call the church for alternate plans at 603-569-1555.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LIFE Ministries, Inc., PO Box 417, Wolfeboro Falls, NH 03896; or the Appalachian Mountain Teen Project, PO Box 1597, Wolfeboro, NH 03894.
To leave the family a brief message, a note of condolence and sign an online guest book, go to www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.