LACONIA — Amy Beth Keast of Laconia passed away at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, at Catholic Medical Center from renal failure. This was attributed to a lifelong struggle with a serious and fatal medical condition called alcoholism that caused advanced liver failure. She was not in any pain and was at peace when she passed away.
Amy was born in Concord, Massachusetts, on October 25, 1968. Her parents are Barbara and Woody Woodland of New Boston. She leaves behind three adult children: Derek Griffin and his wife Sarah, Kaydee Griffin and Dakota Keast, all of New Boston. She also leaves behind three grandchildren: Annabelle, Matthew and Lukas Griffin, also all of New Boston; her younger sister Stacie Woodland of New York City, and younger brother Michael Woodland of Seattle.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent to Hope for New Hampshire Recovery, an organization where Amy volunteered.
For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.