Amber Celeste Gagnon passed away suddenly at her home at the young age of 34. Amber was an outgoing, fun loving, caring person. Amber would do anything for her family and friends. Amber loved to spend time with her husband, Jimmy, family and friends up at her family’s property in Thornton, NH. She loved doing the shake down ride on the Harley in the spring and ice fishing on little Squam every fishing derby weekend in the winter with her farther. She also enjoyed drawing in her free time.
Amber left behind her husband, James Gagnon of Goffstown; her parents, William & Helen Benton of Bedford; her brother, Craig Benton and brother-in-law, Zachary Hutchinson of Manchester; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Donald & Carmen Gagnon of Goffstown.
The Family will be holding a graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery in Thornton, NH, on August 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., following with a celebration of life at the family property on Mill Brook Road, Thornton NH. Amber will be forever in our hearts. For now, we say to her, "sweet dreams and sleep with angles."
