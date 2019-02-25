CENTER HARBOR — Amanda Marie “Mandy” (Morris) Grier, of Center Harbor, died suddenly in her home on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. She passed after a long and difficult struggle with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 42.
Born in Boston, Massachusetts, she was raised in Meredith and attended local schools. She graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in 1994 and earned her bachelor’s degree in Health Science from Plymouth State College in 2004.
Mandy was an avid sports fan, and especially enjoyed watching her New England Patriots. She enjoyed spending her summers on Lake Winnipesaukee. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. Her diabetic service dog, Mylo, never left her side and brought her warmth, comfort and true joy. Mac, her other Labrador, completed their family by giving Mylo a companion. She had an infectious smile and touched the lives of everyone who knew her.
Mandy was the beloved wife of Douglas Grier, whom she married in 2008. She was the cherished daughter of Kevin Morris and Anne (Rich) Smith and stepdaughter of Donald Smith. Mandy was the best friend and sister of Annie (Morris) Grier and her husband, Michael Grier, of Meredith, and Kelly (Morris) McAllister of Nashua. She was the loving aunt to Jayden, Angelica, Mia, Audrey, Jack, Mikayla, Leah, Lauren, Samantha and Thomas. She was the loving daughter-in-law of Jack and Susan Grier of Waterboro, Maine, and the sister-in-law of Rob and Amy Simmons of Shapleigh, Maine. She is also survived by so many dear, loving cousins, aunts, uncles, and devoted friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours and a celebration of life on Friday, March 1, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith, on Saturday, March 2, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. Gerald R. Belanger, pastor, will be the celebrant.
Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, Massachusetts 02215. Please note on your check: “In Memory of Amanda (Mandy) Grier.”
