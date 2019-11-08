LACONIA — Alyce Theresa Goupil, 81, of Warren Street, died on Nov. 7, 2019, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family.
Alyce was born on Aug. 22, 1938, in Tilton, daughter of the late Albert LaPlante and Ann (Tilton) LaPlante.
Alyce enjoyed family, gardening, cooking, camping, cake decorating, the ocean, spiritual music, peaceful and spiritual times at home, and was a woman of great faith who taught her children about the Lord’s Love and Grace.
Alyce’s greatest pride has always been her family and being the best mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a mother from the age of 10, helping to take care of her siblings, and knew her place in life was to always be a mother.
Alyce is survived by four daughters, Maria Ellsworth and her husband, Dwight, Elaina Shuten and her husband, Ron, Susan DeNauw and her husband, Cary, and Kathy Bryant and her husband, Tony; three sons, Normand Goupil Jr., Lynn Goupil, and Joseph Goupil; 11 grandchildren, Kaylyn Johnson, Sara Ellsworth, Justine Cochran, Nicholas Goupil, Jesse Goupil, Hunter Shuten, Alise Shuten, Carly DeNauw, Kirstie DeNauw, Trevor DeNauw, and Miranda Washborn; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Errol LaPlante, and his wife, Dale; a sister, Patricia Mayo; and a sister- in- law, Emily Laplante.
In addition to her parents, Alyce was predeceased by her loving husband, Normand Goupil Sr.; a grandson, Andrew Goupil; and two brothers, Bobby LaPlante and Billy LaPlante.
Calling Hours will be on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m., at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donation may be made in Alyce’s name to St. Jude’s Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
