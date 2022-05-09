Althea S. Kelly, 79

LACONIA — Althea Sheron Kelly, 79, originally of Haverhill, MA, died on Friday, May 6, 2022, after a long illness.
Althea was known by her many friends as a good listener. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, tending plants, sewing and interior decorating. She has resided at the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia for the past 10 years where she was well loved and well cared for.
She is survived by her sister, June Hillyard of Hudson; her daughter, Kathie McMullen of Boscawen; her daughter, Nancy Towne of Warner; and her estranged son, Adam Towne. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Hollis McMullen, Hillary McMullen, Timothy Lewis and Brittany Towne. She is predeceased by her granddaughter, Dominique Towne.
As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Althea found comfort in the Bible’s promise of a resurrection to the earth where she will be reunited with her family in perfect health. (Acts 24:15 Revelation 21:3,4)
She will be missed by all who loved her.
A funeral remembrance will be available via Zoom and will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
