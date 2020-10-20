SANDY, Utah — Allen R. (Chip) Loring Jr., 69, passed away at home in Sandy, Utah, on October 6, 2020. He was a devoted ski teacher, known for sharing the joy of not only skiing, but the beauty of the mountains, and the outdoors.
He was born in Laconia, NH, on August 21, 1951, to Patricia and Allen Loring. From the time he learned to walk he knew that he wanted to ski. At the age of six, Chip started to teach himself to ski in the backyard of their family home. He then saved all his money to buy himself his own pair of skis. Later in life Chip would become known as a skier extraordinaire, and would go on to be not only a ski instructor but part of the Professional Ski Instructors of America, attaining the highest level of achievement. Chip also found enjoyment in hunting, and fishing. A perfect spring day for him would involve skiing in the morning, and then fishing in the afternoons. He was a devoted lifelong Red Sox fan, whether living in NH or Utah.
Chip was a member of the Lakes Regionaires Drum and Bugle Corp with his two brothers. While still in high school he ran track and field and held the record for the fastest mile. He graduated from Laconia High School in 1969 and attained his associate’s degree from Burnett College in Boston, MA. He then returned to his hometown and operated the family-owned Laconia Construction & Paving.
In 1973 he left New Hampshire to seek adventure on the Alaskan Pipeline but stopped in Colorado where he found his calling as a ski instructor, and white-water rafting guide on the Snake River. The outdoors was where Chip felt most at home and in his element, having a skill for the natural world. He then headed to Louisiana and worked on an offshore oil rig for some time, eventually returning back to NH to teach skiing at Loon Mountain where he met and later married the love of his life, Maggie (Sjostrom). They both went to Sunday river to instruct skiing and were instrumental in developing the “Perfect Turn” Concept, which was taught across the US and Canada. Chip and Maggie eventually made their home near Salt Lake City, UT, where Chip taught at both The Canyons and Snowbird. His wife became director of Snowbird. While at Snow Bird, Chip was instrumental in helping to find mining artifacts for the Cottonwood Heritage Museum in Snowbird’s Peruvian Tunnel, which connected Snowbird to Alta.
As if his life wasn’t busy enough, he always found the time to fly back east to help his brother, Bret, out with his Night Club business. Paradise Beach Club would never have made it through the grueling Motorcycle Week without Chip Loring at the helm.
Chip was a free spirit and often connected with young people who were discovering who they were. He was a careful, compassionate listener and a keen observer of both people and the natural world. He will live in our hearts, especially as we enjoy a hidden off trail, deep powder stash, watch a river run, or see a loon spread its wings over a New England lake.
Chip is survived by his wife Maggie; stepson, Joshua Sjostrom (wife Karyn Sjostrom); stepdaughter, Karin Denholm (husband Andrew Denholm); grandson, Miles Sheehan; brothers, Bret Loring (wife Krista) and Randy Loring; nieces, Brittany Loring and Olivia Bartlett; nephew, Jake Drouin; and great-nieces, Hailey Gilman, Nicole Bartlett and Jordan Drouin. He was predeceased by his parents Patricia and Allen Loring.
A Celebration of Life will be delayed until the spring when we are hopeful that it will be safer for everyone to get together. Anyone wishing to donate in Chip’s memory may do so by giving to the charity of their choice or donating through the PSIA/AASI website, “Education foundation in Memory of Chip Loring.” Condolences and pictures may be sent to the family through Premierfuneral.com (search Allen R Loring Jr).
