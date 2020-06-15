LACONIA — Allen G. Wyman, “Al”, 72, of Union Avenue, passed away Saturday June 6, 2020 in Concord.
Allen was born on June 25, 1947 in Massachusetts, the son of Antoinette and Earl Wyman.
Allen was known for his great stone work, as he was a mason for most of his life. He also shared a restaurant with his beloved wife Sandy in Center Harbor, named “Angels in my kitchen” for 10 years. In his free time he loved to fish, work on projects around the house, garden and spend time with his grandchildren.
In his later years Allen spent most of his time cruising the streets of the lakes region in one of his many electric scooters. He enjoyed driving his scooter to get a hot cup of coffee in the morning, catching one of his great-grandchildren’s sporting events, sitting outside talking with neighbors, attending his congregation, checking out the lumber section at Lowes or just simply going for a cruise. It didn't matter the weather, he loved to be outdoors. He even fed all the neighborhood dogs along the way as he quickly learned treats would keep them from chasing him!
Allen was predeceased by his wife, the love of his life, Sandra Wyman; a brother Douglas Wyman and a sister Annette Martin. Allen is survived by a son, a brother Frank Wyman; a sister Germaine Gregoire; two step-daughters he called his own, Heidi LaRoche and Holly Meiklejohn; his grandchildren, Ashley and her husband Nick Emery, Seth LaRoche, Scott Sylvester and Rachael Sylvester; and his four great-grandchildren, Chase Emery, Stella Emery, Jaxtyn Emery and Olivia Adkins. Allen also leaves behind his beloved cat Freedom.
Allen had many lifelong friends and brothers from his congregation that all meant so much to him. He also had many aides and nurses who have held a special place in his heart over the years as well from Live free home healthcare. They were all like family and he truly appreciated every single one of you. His passion and determination in life was truly an inspiration to us all. He will be dearly missed.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations in Allen’s name be made to the nurses and nursing assistants that have cared for Allen, to celebrate nursing assistant appreciation week coming up in the near future: Live Free Home Health Care, 438 NH Route 104, New Hampton, NH 03256.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
