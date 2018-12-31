BELMONT — Allen D. Jacques, 60, went home to God’s loving arms on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, from a courageous two-year battle with lung cancer.
Allen was born on Dec. 21, 1958, in Nashua, the son of the late Alfred A. and Dolores E. (Graham) Jacques.
Allen’s passions were kayaking with his family and working on and riding his Harley with his buddies. Allen will be truly missed.
Allen was self-employed as a carpenter, but also worked for the City of Laconia and Lakes Region General Hospital.
Allen received the award for Volunteer of the Year by Laconia Parks and Recreation Department where he put in many extra hours with the children and fundraising.
Allen is survived by his wife, Sharon (Sorette) Jacques; a daughter, Tayla Jacques; a step-son, Harrison Baker; four sisters, Lori, Paula, Karen, and Denise; a brother, Eric; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Allen was predeceased by a brother, Freddie.
There will be no calling hours.
A Private Memorial Service will be at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Allen’s name to the American Cancer Society, Memorial Donations, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110; or the charity of one’s choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
