Allan W. Harrison, 68, "The Voice of the Lakes Region," of Laconia, formerly of Braintree, MA, passed away on November 14, 2019, with his family by his side.
Allan attended American University pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. While in school, he was a White House reporter and worked for several non-profits before settling in Laconia. Allan was well known for both his sharp wit and quest for the truth. He worked for various local radio stations and was the director/host of Lakes Region Newsday (WEZS) at the time of his death.
He is survived by his father, Morris J. Harrison; his sisters, Donna Kelly, Nancy Lenk and her husband Neil.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 23, at 11:00 a.m. at Wixson Memorial Garden, behind Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH.
In lieu of flowers a donation to Broadcasters Foundation of America, 125 West 55th St., New York, NY 10019, or your local humane society may be made.
