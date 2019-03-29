GILMANTON — Allan A. Kingsbury of Gilmanton, formerly of Medfield, Massachusetts, passed on March 20, 2019.
Born in Medfield on April 23, 1926, to the late Carlton Kingsbury and Mildred (Attwood) Kingsbury, Allan served in World War II in the Navy, flying VPB 27.
After the Navy, he held various jobs. He was a stock car race driver, worked at Gilmore Grain, Wiggins Aviation, served as chief of police in the town of Medfield, Massachusetts, and also worked at Medfield Chevon station, Howard Sober Transportation, Muzzy Ford, Coca-Cola, and finally General Motors Distribution before retiring to live full-time in Gilmanton.
Allan was also very active in various organizations. He was a member of the Medfield American Legion, Masons, Eastern Star, Acacia Club, Police Square Club, Medfield Horse Thief Detective Society, the Medfield Home Committee, UAW-GM, and various volunteer jobs with local schools, church groups, and 4-H.
He was predeceased in 2009 by his wife, Yvonne R. (Randall) Kingsbury, and sisters Gwendolyn Suereth and Priscilla Morton.
He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline L. Kingsbury, and his son, Allan A. Kingsbury and his wife, Bonnie, all of Gilmanton; brother George W. Kingsbury of Medfield, Massachusetts; two grandchildren, Naomi Searles and her husband, Nathan, of Tilton, and Allan A.G. Kingsbury and his wife, Wendy, of Gilmanton; and two great-grandchildren, Erilyn and Athena Searles of Tilton. He also leaves behind many friends, including Linda Sullivan of Bristol.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Roberts, Mitchell, Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., Medfield, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charles River Lodge, 37 Cottage St., West Medway MA 02053; or Corinthian Lodge 82, Park St., Pittsfield, NH 03263.
