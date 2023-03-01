It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Alisoun Hodges on Feb. 26, after a brief illness. She was 83.
Alisoun was born in Toronto, Ontario, on Dec. 23, 1939, to Norman Macpherson and Annie (nee Gordon). She attended The International School of Geneva, Switzerland (Ecolint), where, among her other studies, she learned to speak French and ski. She graduated from New Rochelle High in New York and Middlebury College in Vermont in 1960.
Her father was a biochemist, and her mother a teacher. As one might expect with a scientist and a teacher as parents, her intellectual curiosity was boundless. A lifelong learner herself, she was passionate about helping others to learn. She taught English, French and Spanish. She was a tutor throughout her career and spent a year working at Deep Springs College in Nevada. She was a town clerk for the town of Holderness. Her work in the field of conservation, a passion of hers, included the Squam Lakes Association, the Loon Preservation Committee, the Campton Conservation Commission and working for the U.S. Forest Service White Mountain National Forest. As a Justice of the Peace, she performed several marriages.
Alisoun loved the outdoors and travel. She loved hiking with her friends throughout the White Mountains. A highlight was her trip to Nepal. She spent many hours boating and kayaking on Squam Lake, another cherished place. After she “retired,” she worked as an information officer with U.S. Forest Service at the Lincoln Woods information center. She was proud to share suggestions and advice based on her vast working knowledge of the trail systems in the Whites, and was nominated by her co-workers for and received commendation.
She is survived by daughters, Leslie Wright of Middlebury, Vermont, and Hillary Ackerman and son-in-law, Paul Ackerman of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; and children from her second marriage; along with sister, Sheena Macpherson of Blue Hill, Maine; special friend, Amy Morse and her family; several nieces and nephews; and former spouses, Peter Hodges and James Wright.
She was predeceased by her mother and father, Annie and Norman Macpherson; brother, Alexander Macpherson; and sister, Elizabeth “Elspeth” Zaayenga.
A celebration of life is planned in New Hampshire in the summer months.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Alisoun’s memory to the Appalachian Mountain Club or Addison County Home Health & Hospice.
Arrangements are being handled by Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Services in Middlebury, Vermont.
