Alida W. Buckland, 100, of Ashland, died Jan. 30, at the Layafette Center in Franconia.
Born in Woodsville on Nov. 18, 1922, she was the daughter of Robert and Etta (Welch) White.
Alida grew up in the Woodsville area and graduated from Woodsville schools. She also was a graduate of the University of Vermont, in Burlington, class of 1945. She married Lee S. Buckland in South Ryegate, Vermont, on June 22, 1946.
Alida taught home economics in Woodstock and in Newport, Vermont, before moving to Plymouth. She and her husband owned and operated Buckland Flowers in Plymouth for 19 years. She again taught school in Ashland for six years, retiring in 1972. She then worked part time for several years in the tax department for the Town of Plymouth.
Alida was very active in the Plymouth Junior Woman’s Club, Order of Eastern Star, the former Business and Professional Women’s Club and the Plymouth Park and Recreation Committee. She was on the committee when the town of Plymouth purchased Fox Park and she was instrumental in its development as a recreational site. She was a trustee of trust funds and was in office at the time of the expansion of Riverside Cemetery, bringing up to date the original map drawn by John Keniston in 1921. Since 1988, she served as a tax aide counselor for AARP Tax Programs in Florida and Plymouth.
Alida and her husband Lee spent many winters in Leesburg, Florida, where she was very active in the activities of the retirement park in which they lived. For 14 years, she produced the “Directory of Bonfire.”
Alida is predeceased by her husband, Lee S. Buckland; her daughter, Mary Ellen McLeod; her brother, Robert; and her sisters Dorothy and Ruth.
Alida is survived by her son James Buckland and his wife Maureen of Holderness, son Robert and his Kathleen of Florida, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth on Wednesday, May 17, at 2 p.m.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Plymouth and Meredith are honored to assist the Buckland Family. To leave a condolence, visit mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
