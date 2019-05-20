LACONIA — Alicia (Curtis) Booth, 85, of Weirs Beach, formerly of Cape Cod and Holliston, Massachusetts, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Alicia was married to Richard F. Booth for 63½ years.
She was the daughter of Ethel B. Curtis and Arthur B. Curtis. Alicia grew up in Quincy, Massachusetts, where she graduated from the Woodward School and attended Winslow Business School. Alicia later resided with her family in Holliston, Massachusetts, before moving to West Yarmouth on Cape Cod.
Alicia enjoyed homemaking, raising her three boys, and later became a real estate broker. She also worked for the Cape Cod Collaborative with the special needs community.
Alicia is survived by her son, Jonathan; granddaughter Ashlee and her husband, Derek, and her great-granddaughter, Madison Alicia. She also is survived by her very special “daughter” Karen, her husband, Jay, and their son, Daniel, her special “grandson”; and by Alicia’s faithful chocolate lab, Brownie.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard; her two sons, Richard and Robert; her sister, Marcia; and her brother-in-law, David.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 25, at 2 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
The family will accept friends at Patrick’s Pub in Gilford immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers, Alicia would hope you would do an unexpected act of kindness for someone.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.