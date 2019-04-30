TILTON — Alice Ruth (Bump) Smith calmly entered the heavenly presence of her Savior, the Lord Jesus, on April 26, 2019, while listening to some of her favorite hymns.
Alice was born on March 17, 1933, in Portland, Maine, to John E. and Rhea D. Bump. She was educated in the Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School in 1951.
Following graduation, Alice worked for a time as a file clerk for Union Mutual Insurance Company. During the summer of 1951, she met Albert B. Smith at a Bible conference in the Old Orchard Beach Camp Meeting Ground and they were married on April 18, 1953, in Portland, Maine. They then made their first home in Laconia, before moving to New Hampton for a few years. Albert and Alice moved their growing family to Tilton in 1959 where she lived until 2009, when her declining health required Alice’s move to the Belknap County Nursing Home.
Alice was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. When her five children were all old enough to attend school, she began selling Fuller Brush products. She enjoyed doing many tasks around her home, including canning and freezing bountiful harvests from the family garden. Alice credited her mother-in-law with helping her learn those skills. She also enjoyed word search puzzles, reading and baking treats for her family and others.
During the 1960s, she served as a hostess for a Good News Club in her home and then as a helper when the club met at the Union-Sanborn Elementary School in Northfield.
She delighted in celebrating special family events with her immediate family and with her husband’s large extended family.
Alice was faithful in regular church attendance and regular reading of her Bible throughout her life. She always had a special fondness for music, especially solid Gospel music. Alice attended many special concerts at Rumney Bible Conference and Alton Bay Conference grounds with her family.
Alice delighted to meet and dote on each of her grandchildren when they were born and, more recently, her great-grandchildren.
Alice is survived by her husband of 66 years, Albert B. Smith III of Tilton; five children and their spouses, James and Susan Smith of New Castle, Deleware, Timothy and Debra Smith of Laconia, Ruth and Jonathan Marshall of Gorham, Maine, Michael and Lee Smith of Deerfield Beach, Florida, and Joel and Jane Smith of Concord; sister-in-law Cymbeline Tibbetts of Alyett, Virginia; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Alice was predeceased by her parents and her brother, John E. Bump Jr.
Alice’s family is very thankful for the compassionate care — especially from the East Wing staff — she received during her time at Belknap County Nursing Home and from the NH VNA Hospice staff during the last year.
There will be a visitation hour in honor of Alice at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 6, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Wilkinson-Beane Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in Alice’s name to the Belknap County Nursing Home, Attn: Brenda Twardosky, Recreation Director, 30 County Drive, Laconia, NH 03246; or to Central New Hampshire VNA and Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
