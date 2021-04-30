LACONIA — Alice P. Grant, 90, of Lincoln Street, passed away at her home, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Alice was born on March 16, 1931 in Laconia, the daughter of Horace and Juliette (Bolduc) Petelle.
She worked as a bookkeeper for the St. Joseph Parish Rectory in Laconia for several years. Alice was a devoted Catholic. She enjoyed knitting, making lots of warm and cozy items for family and friends.
Alice is survived by her sons, Michael Grant and his wife Brenda (Pike), of Laconia, and DeWayne Grant, and his wife Linda, of Ridgefield, CT; her sisters, Mary Ramsay of Loudon and Janet Bagneschi of San Bruno, CA; her six grandchildren, Christina Grant, Angela Grant, Deanna Richardson, Lindsey Richardson, Katy Grant, and Aimee Goodman; and her eight great-grandchildren, Ayden Ibriamov, Isabella Ibriamov, Landon Ibriamov, Grayson Ibriamov, Tyler Stairs, Donavan Richardson, Larenzo Richardson, and Asher Goodman. In addition to her parents, Alice is predeceased by her beloved husband, Howard Grant.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 120 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
A Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
