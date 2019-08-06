LACONIA — Alice Mooney Ladd of 60 Water St. died Aug. 3, 2019.
Born in Lakeport on Oct. 4, 1925, she was the daughter of Frank and Eva Mooney.
Mrs. Ladd attended Meredith schools and graduated from Meredith High School in 1943 where she was active in sports and academics.
She worked for Lapointe Plumbing and Heating before marrying Ernest “Zeke” Ladd on May 11, 1946. They celebrated their 54th anniversary in 2000 before Mr. Ladd died on May 19, 2000.
Mr. and Mrs. Ladd moved from New Hampshire to Virginia in 1950, then to Pennsylvania in 1966.
Mrs. Ladd was a housewife and wonderful mother until her three children finished high school, and worked in retail for a short time before Mr. Ladd retired and they purchased a home in Florida.
In 1991, they returned to Meredith.
Mrs. Ladd was very attentive to many family members' resting places, regularly watering flowers and pruning gravesites. She was a concerned and loving caregiver to her two sisters, Helen Miller and Rita Lance, before their passing.
The family includes three children and spouses, Robert E. and daughter-in-law Susan V. Ladd of Virginia, Gary F. and daughter-in-law Anita Ladd of South Carolina, and Linda L. Cathcart and son-in-law George Cathcart of York Springs, Pennsylvania. There are eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She has one surviving sister of four, Diane Ruel of Meredith, and one surviving brother of two, Richard Mooney of Bridgeville, Delaware.
There will be a service at Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Friday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. Gerald Belanger, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, will officiate. Burial will follow in the Meredith Village Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Ladd requested that any donations be made to Lakes Region Hospice, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith NH 03253; or Inter-Lakes Community Caregivers, 60 Whittier Highway, Moultonborough, NH 03254.
To Sign Alice’s Book of Memories, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.