LACONIA — Alice M. Heath, 91, formerly of River Street, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Belknap County Nursing Home, Laconia.
Alice was born on July 10, 1929 in Putney, VT, the daughter of the late John and Mrs. (Harpootlian) Smith. Alice worked as a nurse’s aide at Linden Lodge in Vermont for many years. Alice is survived by her three sons, Anthony Shaner, Frank Capri, and Patrick Capri, as well as a large extended family. In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Frank Heath, and her sons, Richard Shaner, Gerald Shaner, Timothy Shaner, and James Shaner.
Alice always found enjoyment in her family, her friends, and her faith. Alice was the life of every party and had a laugh that filled any room. Alice drew in all who met her with her caring heart and generous nature and she never met a cat that she didn’t fall in love with. Alice enjoyed playing bingo with friends, collecting family photographs, and had an insatiable sweet tooth. Alice is remembered most for her love of life, love of family and friends, and the smile she brought to all who knew her.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, at 1:00 p.m., January 4, 2021, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. There will be no calling hours.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, are assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
