FRANKLIN — Alice Lancaster, 73, died on Oct. 29, 2019. She was diagnosed with Metastasized Breast Cancer in September 2017.
Alice, also well-known as Babe, was born Sept. 7, 1946, to William and Alice (Stevens) Walshaw. She had brothers Billy, Harold, Bobbie, and Tommy.
She married on Dec. 23, 1974, to Maynard Lancaster; 45 years later, death did part them with her passing. Their children were Corliss Lancaster, Dan Lancaster, John Dorval, Carlene Keniston, and Kevin Lancaster.
Alice moved quite a few times in her life. Her favorite childhood home was called Happy Hill, which was in Lochmere. She enjoyed living with her husband and children on The Farm in Sterling, Pennsylvania, and in The Grove, Goddefroy, New York. Once her children acquired homes and families of their own, Maynard and Alice loved living in Tom’s River, New Jersey. They were active members of The First Baptist Church of Tom’s River. After 40 years since they left New Hampshire, when the season of retirement arrived, Maynard and Alice returned to New Hampshire to live in a cozy apartment near their daughter. It was a family joke that, when Alice’s walls were full of decorations, it was time to move.
Alice has been gathered to her Forever Home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
On their return to New Hampshire, Alice attended, joined and served The Baptist Church of Franklin with a committed love for God, the church family, and the community. She cherished the time leading the Women’s Bible Study weekly.
Alice leaves behind her loving husband, Maynard; her best friend, Mal Nixon; and many family members and friends who feel the loss deeply.
Calling hours will be on Monday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pauquette-Neun Funeral Home, Park Street, Northfield.
There will be a Funeral Service on Tuesday Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. at the Baptist Church of Franklin, with a graveside service following at Franklin Cemetery.
To send flowers, please call Lakes Region Florist at 603-455-1037.
For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
