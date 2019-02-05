HANOVER — Alice L. LaChance, a former resident of Bristol, passed away at Hanover Terrace on Jan. 10, 2019. She had been a resident of Hanover for a year and three months.
Alice was born April 3, 1942, and was a lifelong resident of New Hampshire.
She is survived by her partner of 22 years and one day, William Hill Sr.
There will be a private graveside ceremony in April at Pine Grove Cemetery in Grafton.
