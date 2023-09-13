Alice J. Smith, 85

LAKEPORT — Alice J. Smith, 85, of Lakeport, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 7, surrounded by her loving family.

Alice was born Feb. 27, 1938, in Waterford, Maine, the daughter of Nelson M. and Thelma (Morse) Rolfe. Alice had fond memories of living on the family farm and spending time with her sister, Nancy. Alice attended grammar school in a two-room schoolhouse in Waterford and graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine, class of 1956. Alice attended Grey Business College in Portland, Maine.

