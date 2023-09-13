LAKEPORT — Alice J. Smith, 85, of Lakeport, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 7, surrounded by her loving family.
Alice was born Feb. 27, 1938, in Waterford, Maine, the daughter of Nelson M. and Thelma (Morse) Rolfe. Alice had fond memories of living on the family farm and spending time with her sister, Nancy. Alice attended grammar school in a two-room schoolhouse in Waterford and graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine, class of 1956. Alice attended Grey Business College in Portland, Maine.
Alice married Joseph O. Peters in June 1957 and they resided in Auburn, Maine, where they started their family. Alice and Joe moved to Sidney, Maine, in 1967 after purchasing a home on 60 acres, residing there until three years following Joe’s death in 1975. From both Auburn and Sidney budded lifelong friendships.
Alice often said very few people get to marry the love of their life and she felt blessed to experience this twice. Alice married Donald C. Smith in the spring of 1977, and they moved to Lakeport in 1978.
Between her employment at the State of New Hampshire and NH ATECH, Alice invested almost 21 years by the time she retired in 2000.
Alice was a member of the Laconia Elks BPOE #876, Wilkins/Smith Post 1 Laconia Auxiliary and a longtime active member of the Leavitt Park Community Club Association.
Alice was predeceased by her husband, Joseph O. Peters; husband Donald C. Smith; son, Thomas L. Peters; son-in-law, Randy Isitt; brothers, Leo Rolfe and Nelson Rolfe; and her parents.
Alice is survived by her children, Lori Beach and partner Dan Thibodeau, Douglas Peters, Julie and husband Scott Hayward, Linda Isitt, Raymond Smith and his wife Deb; 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. Alice is also survived by her sister, Nancy and husband Kermit Merrill; sister, Evelyn Moody; sister-in-law, Theresa Rolfe; and many, many treasured nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
Alice had a welcoming spirit, offering a cup of coffee and a listening ear to all who needed it. Alice recently said that her heart’s strength was built on decades of warm, loving relationships that she will treasure for eternity. Alice’s family and friends are incredibly grateful for her love, her humor, her laughter and her dear friendship.
Although Alice had the great fortune of receiving exceptional care from both local VNA organizations, she grew exceptionally fond of Sarah and Jackie (you know who you are).
Alice’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the Lakes Region VNA Hospice unit for the phenomenal care bestowed upon their dear loved one.
“You made our mom's last days at home much brighter and comfortable, up until her passing; we are indebted.”
A private burial will be held at Bayside Cemetery.
For those who wish, consider a donation in Alice’s memory to either Lakes Region VNA, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253, lrvna.org or NH Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247, nhhumane.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
