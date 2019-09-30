LACONIA — Alice F. Hill, 83, of Gilford Avenue, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at her home. She had been a resident of Laconia since the late 1930s.
Alice was born on February 18, 1936, in Woburn, Quebec, the daughter of the late Diogene and Valeda (Caron) Drouin.
A survivor of the Great Depression, Alice knew how to make a penny stretch, but also enjoyed life, especially old movies and dancing. She heard many original Big Bands at the Winnipesaukee Ballroom with her sister, Bertha Drouin. Alice was a good cook. Her specialties were pumpkin bread and lemon meringue pie. She was always busy with her latest crotchet project — hats, scarves, capes, afghans, and Christmas décor.
Alice worked for several companies including the Ski Factory, Shoe Factory, Laconia Needle Manufacturing and Scott & Williams. She retired in early 2000 and spent many days outside landscaping her yard.
Her favorite saying was, “Nobody can ever take away what you have learned.”
Alice is survived by her son, Scott Trendell and his wife, Cynthia; her daughter, Karen Trendell; granddaughter, Jocelyn Trendell; her sister, Bertha Drouin; nephew, Brian Chase and wife Robin, their son Brian and many cousins and in-laws.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her first husband, Allington Bruce Trendell; her second husband, Frederick F. Hill; and her sister, Marie Ange Drouin Chase; and her brother, Julien Drouin.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia. Burial will follow at the family plot at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Alice’s memory to the Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view, an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
