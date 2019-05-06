TILTON — Alice Elizabeth Fabian, 79, formerly of Sherwood Drive, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Alice was born on June 25, 1939, in Franklin, the daughter of the late William E. Robinson Sr. and Alice (Sheldon) Robinson.
Alice was a lifetime resident of Northfield and Tilton. She enjoyed her family, lighthouses and having flower gardens around her.
Alice is survived by her daughters, Bette Smith, Jean Kendall, Andrea Younie and Diane Fabian; and her sister, Mary (Robinson) Rowe Phipps. She also has five grandchildren, Mark Douville, Edward Younie, Alyssa Herne, Heather Younie and Kayleigh Younie; as well as three great-grandchildren, Zack Douville, Holden Douville and Dominick Bourn.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Richard Robinson and William (Sonny) Robinson, and her sisters, Pauline (Robinson) Boyce and Barbara (Robinson) Perez Isensee.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, May 19, at Hart’s Turkey Farm, Meredith, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
