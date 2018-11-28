ASHLAND -— Alfred Raymond Lyford, 48, passed away on Nov. 26, 2018.
He was born on Dec. 21, 1969 (the “Winter Solstice”), in Plymouth, the youngest son of the late Norman E. and Thelma M. (Ferrin) Lyford. He attended Ashland schools and graduated in 1988.
He worked at Shurfine Market in Ashland for years, then at Campton Cupboard in Campton and, most recently, performed maintenance for Dunkin' Donuts in the area.
Alfred had a calmness that radiated to those around him, as well as a contagious laugh. His presence would light up a room. He was always either holding the youngest great-nephew or niece at a family event or kneeling to help or talk to them. Like his dad, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t build or fix and he had the patience to do it. His whole life he was an avid Boston sports fan, especially the Celtics, passing that passion on to his children.
He was an amazing dad to his daughter, Marissa and son James, both of Ashland.
In addition to his sister, Sara Lyford Miller, of Lakeland, Florida, he is survived by his brothers, John Lyford and Donald Lyford, both of Northfield, Paul Lyford of Ashland, and Mark Lyford of New Hampton; and sister Jane Lyford Sawyer of Ashland; as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Stephen, in 2017.
Calling hours will be at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue, Ashland, on Friday, Nov. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist with expenses to the Alfred R. Lyford Memorial Fund, c/o Ashland Branch, Meredith Village Savings Bank, 5 Riverside Drive, Ashland NH 03217.
