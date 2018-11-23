CONCORD — Alfred Chandronnait, 89, born on June 29, 1929, in Northfield, and long-time resident of Hudson, passed away at Presidential Oaks in Concord on Nov. 17, 2018.
He was the son of Alfred Chandronnait and Juliette Rivard Chandronnait of Franklin.
Al worked for Raytheon in Bedford, Massachusetts, as a technical illustrator for over 30 years. He was a devoted and loving husband and father. Over his lifetime Al had many passionate hobbies: gold panning in the Baker River in Warren, metal detecting, coin collecting, painting with various mediums, biking, kayaking, kite making, playing tennis and pickleball. Over the past 30 years of his life Al developed a highly respected miniature doll house accessories business where he crafted hundreds of the finest miniatures in the world.
Al will be missed for his sense of humor, kind heart, incredible creativity and artistic ability, and, most importantly, his willingness to help anyone ... especially with their strokes in tennis or pickleball!
Al is survived by his beloved bride of 67 years, Simone; his two children, Tina Bartle of Anderson, California, and Alan of Bow; along with two granddaughters, Amber Chandronnait Robins and Jade Chandronnait, and one great-granddaughter, Addison Rose Robins.
Al requested to be cremated with his ashes put in a tennis ball can and then spread on the waters of the Baker River. There will be a small family gathering in honor of his memory after the holidays.
