I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race… 2 Timothy 4:7.
MEREDITH — Alfred "Al" Littizzio of Meredith, NH (formally of Worchester, MA) passed away peacefully on February 3, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.
Al was a kindhearted, glad man with a gentle disposition. He had an easy way about him and could always find happiness in the most uncomplicated places. Those who knew him best loved him most. Whether it was his simplicity or generosity that drew you in, it was the genuine way in which he cared that kept you close. Extravagance and pretense feigned his interest as it was the simplest interactions which brought him the greatest delight. His boisterous laugh would fill a room and by far his greatest joy in life was his grandchildren. His wife and children are an awfully close second but if we are being honest — grandchildren are better. No matter how exhausting the trip from the floor to the couch, up the stairs and back down again, Al always had ample energy for little faces looking up at “Papa” with great expectation of adventures about to be had. From digging in the dirt to find worms, wading in the water to finds frogs, or reading bedtime stories. Where the Wild Things Are, and anything Dr. Seuss were the perennial favorites complete with full character animations, mind you. When he was surrounded by his family, he was happiest for his crowning glory was his unselfish love of his family and people.
Al enjoyed sharing his many discoveries of the sparkling Lake Winnipesaukee with his family and guests. "Captain Al" would bring us to the many ports whether for swimming, deep diving, water volleyball or to grab some delicious dinner spoiling ice cream. He would bring in the fish of the day and teach his young friends how to filet and cook their catches. He believed the Lake House belonged to God. His mantra was "come often, come early and stay late."
Spending all his time in New England he was a typical die-hard New England sports fan. He would watch the game from his comfy chair whenever he could and would “coach from the bench” any time an errant play was made as if he were paid coaching staff. He especially enjoyed the Patriots defense of the early Belichick years — Think Ty Law and Teddy Bruschi.
He had an unapologetic love for his his Savior and Lord. He was a man who not only studied the Bible but digested it until it became a part of him. His knowledge and wisdom made him a patient loving mentor and teacher. His leadership qualities subsequently were always recognized, and he was asked to hold leadership positions in business and church. He was honored to be one the founding fathers of Water’s Edge Church of Christ in Laconia under the vision of his Pastor Shaun Dutile. His burning desire is that all would come to this same hope and saving knowledge of Jesus that brought him the joyful anticipation of meeting Jesus face to face and brought his family incredible peace knowing one day we will feel those hugs and hear that “one of a kind” laugh again.
Please rejoice with us in person for a celebration of life on March 20th at 11 a.m. at Water’s Edge Church of Christ at Pitman’s Freight Room, 94 New Salem St., Laconia, NH 03246.
If you would like to join us virtually please contact fishtank2279@msn.com for the link of Facebook. Attendence for the online event will be by invitation only.
