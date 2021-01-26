LACONIA — Alexander A. Morin, 94, of 406 Court Street, formerly of 416 Union Avenue, died Thursday evening, January 21, 2021, at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center due to complications from COVID-19.
Alex was the son of the late Henry and Louisa (Fournier) Morin. He was born in Concord, NH, on December 12, 1926. Alex was raised, attended school, and lived most of his life in Laconia.
After graduating from Laconia High School with the class of 1945, Alex enlisted in the Army on February 27, 1945. He completed basic training and left for the South Pacific on August 28, 1945. Alex served proudly in the Pacific theater from September 21, 1945, until returning to the states on October 19, 1946. He was stationed primarily in Japan and the Philippines until his honorable discharge with a rank of PFC on December 5, 1946. For his service, Alex received an Asiatic Pacific Campaign Good Conduct Medal as well as the World War II Victory Medal.
Shortly after returning home from the service Alex married his lifelong partner of 58 years, Rita (Lucier) Morin. After moving to California and spending a few years there, they returned to Laconia where they spent the remainder of their lives raising the five D’s, as they are affectionately known, Dan, Donna, David, Darcy, and Dennis.
After returning to Laconia, Alex worked for Scott and Williams, Week’s Dairy, and then the United States Postal Service where he worked for 31 years prior to his retirement on January 1, 1988. He also worked at various second jobs during that time and into retirement, including Seymour Trophy, Piche’s Ski Shop, and Simoneau and Son Funeral Home.
Alex enjoyed trips to the ocean with his family and friends where he especially loved to body surf and play bocce ball on the beach. He also enjoyed winter weekends sledding with his children on the hills at the Laconia Country Club. He was a frequent skier and made sure he equipped and taught all his children how to ski on the various local hills and at the Gunstock Ski Area. He liked cooking and his specialties were crepes on Sunday morning and lasagna on Wednesdays. He loved Sunday family game nights with his children, and he was always happiest at the many family gatherings where there was always fun, friendly competition playing cards and board games. Alex and his wife Rita also enjoyed many get-togethers with the “gang,” a group of neighbors and friends that would meet regularly.
Alex was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Laconia where he served in various ministries, including as an usher and Eucharistic minister. He was active in the Knights of Columbus for several years as well as being an active member of the Parish community. Alex spent many years volunteering at the St. Francis Nursing Home and eventually moved there to live permanently. Once he and Rita moved to St. Francis, Alex became increasingly involved in resident activities as well as assisting in the Chapel. For the last 20 plus years St. Francis has been his life and his focus. Our family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff and friends who made Alex and Rita’s life at St. Francis the absolute best it could be. Thank you for your compassion, care, and dedication to an exceedingly difficult job.
In addition to his parents, Alex was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Rita (Lucier) Morin of Laconia; one son, Douglas Morin; and two brothers, Gerard Morin, and Raymond Morin.
Alex is survived by five children, Daniel Morin and his wife Colleen of Bonney Lake, WA, Donna Warfield and her husband Jim of Delray Beach, FL, David Morin and his wife Charlene of Laconia, Darcia Anderson and her husband Donald of Raymond, NH, and Dennis Morin and his wife Julie of Laconia; seven grandchildren, Jessie and Eli Morin, Andrea Weeks, Melissa Dussault, Juliana and Ethan Much, and Sarah Morin; six great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Liam Weeks, Christopher and Cohen Dussault, Asa Soto, and Jasper Morin, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests expressions of sympathy in Alex’s name be made to St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 406 Court Street, Laconia, NH 03426
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
