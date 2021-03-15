CENTER SANDWICH — Alex D. Sorell Sr., 78, of Center Sandwich, NH, passed on March 11, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and numerous health issues.
“Papa” as he was known to family and friends, was born in Laconia, NH to Ames O. and Emma L. (Copp) Sorell on October 15, 1942. Papa was the loving husband to Minnie M. (Avery) Sorell for 58 wonderful years. He and the love of his life knew each other for over 70 years; growing up near each other since the age of 5. Papa was truly a devoted husband and father.
He had a 28-year career in different roles for Gerrity Building Centers (now Middleton Lumber) and later for the State of New Hampshire Department of Transportation for 12 years before retiring.
Papa enjoyed anything transportation related. He was especially fond of antique tractors and automobiles and loved attending local fairs. Papa’s favorite pastime was blending the two by watching the annual antique auto and main street parades at the Sandwich Fair. He was never without his “chapeau”; he had a large collection of hats to choose from. Papa was the original “MacGyver”; he could make something out of nothing and was quite innovative. Nothing was ever wasted; Papa was recycling long before the practice had a name. Nuts, bolts, and numerous odds and ends made repairs easy. He was a true handyman!
He is survived by his spouse, Minnie; son, Alex D. Sorell Jr. of Center Sandwich, NH; daughter, Crystal (Sorell) Billings and her husband Michael of New Hampton, NH; grandchildren, Morgan (Billings) Earle and her husband, Chad of Belmont, NH, Arejay Billings and his wife Stacy of Danbury, NH; his sister, Ruth E. (Sorell) Gagnon and her husband Leon of Goffstown, NH; brothers, Roger F. Sorell and his wife Niki of Meredith, NH and Ames O. Sorell Jr. and his wife Marlene of Meredith, NH. He was predeceased by his sister, Donna M. (Sorell) Mitchell of Effingham, NH. Papa also had many nieces and nephews and loving friends.
Mayhew Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. There will not be any calling hours. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Meredith Village Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sandwich Fair Association, Inc., PO Box 161, Center Sandwich, NH 03227.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.