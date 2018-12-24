CAMPTON – Aletea Patricia (Archibald) Pickering, 90, of Campton, NH. passed away peacefully at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth NH on December 23, 2018. Aletea was surrounded by her adoring family.
Aletea was born on May 2, 1928 in Plymouth NH as the daughter of Stanley and Mildred (Day) Archibald. She was a lifelong resident of Campton NH and was an active member in the local communities for many years. Aletea graduated at the top of her class from Plymouth High School in 1946 and married her husband Alvin later that year. Aletea worked for several local businesses during her lifetime, including Sprague Electric and White Mountain Industries, before retiring in 1976 to help care for her new grandchildren.
Aletea was a bird-lover, a dog-lover, and an avid reader. She and her husband spent countless summers camping in the beautiful lakes region of New Hampshire, preferring her home state to anywhere else. Aletea was proud of her family genealogy and was our longstanding matriarch and family historian.
Aletea was predeceased by her husband of over 65 years, Alvin W Pickering Sr, who passed away in Plymouth NH in 2012, her sister Althea (Archibald) Eastman and her brother Stanley Archibald, Jr.
Aletea is survived by her son Alvin W Pickering Jr and his wife Susan of Campton NH; daughter Patricia Dyer and her husband Charles of Franklin NH; grandsons Vance Pickering of North Woodstock NH and Bryce Pickering of New York NY; great-granddaughters Delaney Pickering and Sydney Pickering of North Woodstock NH as well as various nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Friday, Dec. 28th, from 6pm to 8pm. A graveside service will be held in on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10am in the Blair Cemetery, Blair Bridge Road, Campton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Aletea’s memory to the New Hampshire Humane Society at 1305 Meredith Center Road (PO Box 572) in Laconia NH 03247 or at nhhumane.org online.
To sign and view Aletea’s Book of Memories: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.