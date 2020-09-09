ALTON BAY — Alden L. Norman, Jr., of Alton Bay, passed away peacefully at his home Sept. 4, with Wilma, his beloved wife of 64 years, at his side. Devoted to providing for his family, Alden leaves his wife; brother David and his wife Sandie; children Debbie, Todd, Ann, and Judi; their spouses Paula, Jeff Sydow, and Charlie Gagnon; five grandchildren Bill, Kelley, Devan, Elyse and Olivia; his great grandson, Michael; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his parents, Alden and Katherine, and siblings Barbara, Priscilla and Bob, he was born in Salem, Mass. on Dec. 9, 1932, and raised in Beverly, Mass. He developed a love for golf and was a member of the state champion Beverly High School team, and in 1950 earned a golf scholarship to New Mexico State where he studied engineering. He returned to New England to continue his studies at the University of New Hampshire when his mother became ill, and graduated in 1956 with a bachelor of science in chemical engineering. He then began a long and successful career as an engineer and then in management with Stone & Webster in Boston and New York City, Gulf Oil in Pittsburg and Houston, Bechtel in San Francisco, London, and Houston, and culminated his career as president and chief executive officer of Badger Company of Cambridge, Mass. Alden was able to mix golf with business and enjoyed many outings at famous courses. Despite living far from New England, Alden and family came back to Lake Winnipesaukee almost every summer, first to the home of Wilma’s sister Doris and her husband Fred, and then to their lake house he purchased in 1977.
Upon retiring in the mid-1980s, Alden and Wilma continued their golfing ways while wintering in Florida, summers at the lake where they played at Kingswood Golf Club and golf trips to Scotland and Ireland with friends. Bad knees and shoulders eventually ended golf for Alden but he continued to follow the game on television, along with being a devoted Boston sports fan, especially of the New England Patriots. Gramps’ notorious sweet tooth and fatherly ways will be greatly missed by his wife, family, and friends.
The family thanks his fantastic caregivers and Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice who provided so much comfort. A private family service will be held at the lake house and a celebration of life held later. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, a cause dear to Alden because of Wilma.
