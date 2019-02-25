LACONIA — Aldea M. Lacroix, 94, of Court Street died on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at St. Francis Healthcare.
Aldea was born on July 13, 1924, in Laconia, the daughter of Narcisse and Blanche (Vallier) Breton. She worked as a clerk for Scott and Williams for many years before her marriage. Aldea also worked for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in Connecticut. She also worked alongside her husband for over 10 years at their grocery store in Plymouth, and at their ice cream shop in Rumney, before returning to Laconia. Her last job was with the Laconia Shoe Company until its closing.
Aldea was a talented pianist and enjoyed singing. She liked puzzles, crocheting, knitting, and traveling. Above all, Aldea enjoyed being around people, especially family.
Aldea is survived by her daughter, Diane M. Lacroix of Gilford; her brother, Richard Breton of California; three sisters, Lorraine Rudzinski and Janet Drouin, both of Laconia, and Alma Johnson, of California; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Lionel Lacroix; her brother, Raymond Breton; and two sisters, Theresa Thompson and Helen Gilman.
There will be a Calling Hour on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., also at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Aldea's memory to the St. Andre Bessette Parish, Heritage for Tomorrow Capital Campaign, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
